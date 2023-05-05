Friday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-12) against the Toronto Blue Jays (18-14) at PNC Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on May 5.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (3-2) against the Pirates and Rich Hill (3-2).

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Pirates matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (160 total).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.64 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

