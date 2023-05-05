Friday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-12) against the Toronto Blue Jays (18-14) at PNC Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on May 5.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (3-2) against the Pirates and Rich Hill (3-2).

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Blue Jays

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

  • The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • The last 10 Pirates matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
  • The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Pittsburgh is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (160 total).
  • Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.64 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 29 @ Nationals W 16-1 Vince Velásquez vs Chad Kuhl
April 30 @ Nationals L 7-2 Johan Oviedo vs Josiah Gray
May 2 @ Rays L 4-1 Roansy Contreras vs Javy Guerra
May 3 @ Rays L 8-1 Mitch Keller vs Shane McClanahan
May 4 @ Rays L 3-2 Vince Velásquez vs Zach Eflin
May 5 Blue Jays - Rich Hill vs Chris Bassitt
May 6 Blue Jays - Johan Oviedo vs José Berríos
May 7 Blue Jays - Roansy Contreras vs Yusei Kikuchi
May 8 Rockies - Mitch Keller vs Kyle Freeland
May 9 Rockies - Vince Velásquez vs TBA
May 10 Rockies - Rich Hill vs Antonio Senzatela

