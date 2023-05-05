Bryan Reynolds and Danny Jansen take the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays meet on Friday at PNC Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 35 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 112 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks seventh in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 11th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Pittsburgh is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 160 total runs this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .335 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.64 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

The Pirates rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.315 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Rich Hill (3-2) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

Hill will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Nationals W 16-1 Away Vince Velásquez Chad Kuhl 4/30/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 5/2/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Roansy Contreras Javy Guerra 5/3/2023 Rays L 8-1 Away Mitch Keller Shane McClanahan 5/4/2023 Rays L 3-2 Away Vince Velásquez Zach Eflin 5/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Rich Hill Chris Bassitt 5/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi 5/8/2023 Rockies - Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland 5/9/2023 Rockies - Home Vince Velásquez - 5/10/2023 Rockies - Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.