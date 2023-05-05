How to Watch the Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan Reynolds and Danny Jansen take the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays meet on Friday at PNC Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Pirates Player Props
|Blue Jays vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 35 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 112 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks seventh in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates rank 11th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 160 total runs this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .335 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.64 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.315 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Rich Hill (3-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.
- He has three quality starts in six chances this season.
- Hill will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Nationals
|W 16-1
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Chad Kuhl
|4/30/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-2
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Josiah Gray
|5/2/2023
|Rays
|L 4-1
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Javy Guerra
|5/3/2023
|Rays
|L 8-1
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Shane McClanahan
|5/4/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Zach Eflin
|5/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Chris Bassitt
|5/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|José Berríos
|5/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Freeland
|5/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Vince Velásquez
|-
|5/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Antonio Senzatela
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.