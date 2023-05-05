On Friday, May 5, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (18-14) visit Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (20-12) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt - TOR (3-2, 5.18 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (3-2, 4.45 ERA)

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (+120) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 21 times and won 12, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those games.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win NL Central +550 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.