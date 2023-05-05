Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bryan Reynolds and others in the Toronto Blue Jays-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 37 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .325/.364/.570 slash line on the season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with eight doubles, five walks and six RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays May. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Nationals Apr. 29 2-for-2 3 0 1 3 1

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has put up 30 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .278/.355/.435 slash line so far this year.

Santana has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, three walks and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 4 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 at Rays May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 at Nationals Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 0 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Bassitt Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (3-2) for his seventh start of the season.

He has four quality starts in six chances this season.

Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.18), 40th in WHIP (1.212), and 49th in K/9 (7.6).

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Apr. 30 5.0 2 4 4 7 4 vs. White Sox Apr. 24 6.1 3 2 2 4 3 at Astros Apr. 18 6.1 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Tigers Apr. 13 6.0 4 2 2 7 3 at Angels Apr. 7 6.0 2 3 2 5 5

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has recorded 41 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .320/.393/.539 on the season.

Guerrero will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox May. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Red Sox May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Red Sox May. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has 45 hits with six doubles, seven home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 22 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .331/.372/.529 so far this season.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 1 5-for-5 1 1 3 8 1 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 2-for-6 2 1 3 5 0

