The Toronto Blue Jays (18-14) and Pittsburgh Pirates (20-12) both head into Friday's contest on losing streaks. The Blue Jays have dropped five straight, the Pirates four in a row.

The Blue Jays will look to Chris Bassitt (3-2) versus the Pirates and Rich Hill (3-2).

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (3-2, 5.18 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (3-2, 4.45 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill (3-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 43-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing batters.

Hill is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the season.

Hill will try to build on a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays' Bassitt (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.18, a 1.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.212 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 34-year-old's 5.18 ERA ranks 64th, 1.212 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

