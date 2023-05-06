After going 1-for-2 in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Blue Jays.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges has a double and five walks while hitting .149.
  • Hedges has a base hit in seven of 18 games played this season (38.9%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 18 games this year.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In three games this season (16.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.29), 48th in WHIP (1.294), and 31st in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
