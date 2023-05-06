After going 1-for-2 in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has a double and five walks while hitting .149.

Hedges has a base hit in seven of 18 games played this season (38.9%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 18 games this year.

Hedges has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In three games this season (16.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings