Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Knicks - May 6
Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat face the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 3:30 PM ET.
Let's break down Adebayo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.
Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|20.4
|15.4
|Rebounds
|8.5
|9.2
|7.4
|Assists
|3.5
|3.2
|3.7
|PRA
|28.5
|32.8
|26.5
|PR
|25.5
|29.6
|22.8
Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Prediction
|Heat vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks
- Adebayo has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made eight per game, which account for 15.9% and 18.7%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Adebayo's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.
- On defense, the Knicks have conceded 113.1 points per game, which is 12th-best in the NBA.
- Allowing 42 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked team in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Knicks have given up 25.1 per game, 13th in the NBA.
Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/2/2023
|38
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|0
|4/30/2023
|37
|16
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3/29/2023
|35
|9
|11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3/22/2023
|40
|15
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3/3/2023
|38
|18
|4
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2/2/2023
|38
|32
|9
|3
|0
|1
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.