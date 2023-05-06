Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.568) thanks to 18 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, 59th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Reynolds will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last games.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 83.9% of his 31 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.0% of them.
- Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (12.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 48.4% of his games this year (15 of 31), with more than one RBI four times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.7% of his games this year (12 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|19
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (89.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (52.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old's 5.29 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.294 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
