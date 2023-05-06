Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Connor Joe (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 143 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (26) this season while batting .280 with 16 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Joe has gotten a hit in 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), including eight multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has gone deep in four games this season (14.3%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Joe has driven in a run in eight games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 42.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (17.9%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|17
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (35.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old's 5.29 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.294 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
