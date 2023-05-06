The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .238 with five doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (14 of 26), with more than one hit four times (15.4%).

He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his plate appearances.

Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this year (11 of 26), with two or more RBI three times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings