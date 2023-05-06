Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.379 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .244 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Bae has had a hit in 15 of 31 games this year (48.4%), including multiple hits five times (16.1%).
- He has gone deep in two of 31 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in five games this year (16.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (9.7%).
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 16.1%.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (11.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.22 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (2-3) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.29), 48th in WHIP (1.294), and 31st in K/9 (9).
