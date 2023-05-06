Lakers vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under for the matchup is 228.5.
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-3.5
|228.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 50 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 combined points.
- The average point total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 233.8, 5.3 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread.
- Los Angeles has won 20, or 64.5%, of the 31 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 14 of its 19 games, or 73.7%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 62.3% chance to win.
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in 59 of 82 games this season.
- The average over/under for Golden State's outings this season is 236.1, 7.6 more points than this game's total.
- Golden State's ATS record is 39-43-0 this season.
- The Warriors have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Golden State has a record of 4-10, a 28.6% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|50
|61%
|117.2
|236.1
|116.6
|233.7
|232.1
|Warriors
|59
|72%
|118.9
|236.1
|117.1
|233.7
|233.5
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have hit the over six times.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better when playing at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The 117.2 points per game the Lakers put up are just 0.1 more points than the Warriors allow (117.1).
- Los Angeles has a 29-11 record against the spread and a 32-8 record overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- Golden State is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Six of the Warriors' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- This season, Golden State is 27-14-0 at home against the spread (.659 winning percentage). On the road, it is 12-29-0 ATS (.293).
- The Warriors put up an average of 118.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.
- Golden State has put together a 31-19 ATS record and a 35-15 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|13-11
|44-38
|Warriors
|39-43
|8-9
|45-37
Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Lakers
|Warriors
|117.2
|118.9
|6
|2
|29-11
|31-19
|32-8
|35-15
|116.6
|117.1
|20
|21
|31-20
|31-12
|33-18
|34-9
