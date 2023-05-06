Saturday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-13) and the Toronto Blue Jays (19-14) at PNC Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates coming out on top. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on May 6.

The Blue Jays will call on Jose Berrios (2-3) against the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (2-2).

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 5-6 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 9 in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (160 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

