Pirates vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates match up with Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET at PNC Park.
The Blue Jays are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+120). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pirates vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Blue Jays
|-145
|+120
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-5.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (50%) in those contests.
- Pittsburgh is 7-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 16 of its 33 games with a total this season.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-5
|11-8
|9-6
|11-7
|14-10
|6-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.