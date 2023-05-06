Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will hit the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 35 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 10th in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 12th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 160.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.65 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.315 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (2-2) will take the mound for the Pirates, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed nine hits in 2 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

Oviedo has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 5/2/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Roansy Contreras Javy Guerra 5/3/2023 Rays L 8-1 Away Mitch Keller Shane McClanahan 5/4/2023 Rays L 3-2 Away Vince Velásquez Zach Eflin 5/5/2023 Blue Jays L 4-0 Home Rich Hill Chris Bassitt 5/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi 5/8/2023 Rockies - Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland 5/9/2023 Rockies - Home Vince Velásquez - 5/10/2023 Rockies - Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela 5/12/2023 Orioles - Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.