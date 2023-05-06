Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will lead the charge for the Toronto Blue Jays (19-14) on Saturday, May 6, when they clash with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-13) at PNC Park at 6:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (2-3, 5.29 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (2-2, 4.78 ERA)

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 13, or 59.1%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have gone 10-5 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays went 5-5 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (50%) in those games.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 5-6 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+220) Connor Joe 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+230)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win NL Central +550 - 4th

