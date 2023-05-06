Player props are listed for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 38 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .322/.361/.568 on the season.

Reynolds has recorded a base hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .417 with nine doubles, four walks and six RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays May. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 11 doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI (30 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashed .270/.352/.423 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 4 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 at Rays May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Berrios Stats

Jose Berrios (2-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his seventh start of the season.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

The 28-year-old's 5.29 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.294 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox May. 1 5.1 11 5 5 4 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 7.0 4 0 0 9 1 at Astros Apr. 19 7.0 3 2 2 3 1 vs. Rays Apr. 14 5.0 4 1 1 6 0 at Angels Apr. 8 4.0 6 6 4 5 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has seven doubles, seven home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .318/.389/.530 on the season.

Guerrero hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox May. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox May. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Red Sox May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Red Sox May. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has seven doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 22 RBI (46 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .329/.369/.529 on the season.

Bichette enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 1 5-for-5 1 1 3 8 1

