The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-13) will look to Bryan Reynolds, riding a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Toronto Blue Jays (19-14) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday, at PNC Park.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (2-3, 5.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (2-2, 4.78 ERA).

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (2-3, 5.29 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (2-2, 4.78 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

The Pirates will send Oviedo (2-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 32 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.78, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.

Oviedo has collected three quality starts this season.

Oviedo has put up four starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

The Blue Jays will send Berrios (2-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 5.29, a 4.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.294.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 28-year-old's 5.29 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.294 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9.0 K/9 ranks 31st among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

