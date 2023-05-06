Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After hitting .281 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .276 with 11 walks and 10 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), with at least two hits six times (19.4%).
- In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (19.4%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.9%.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (16.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.29), 48th in WHIP (1.294), and 31st in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
