Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has five doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .238.
- McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (20.7%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this season (10 of 29), with more than one RBI four times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 29 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|18
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (22.2%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (38.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 45 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Kikuchi (4-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
