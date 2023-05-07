The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has five doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .238.

McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In six games this year, he has gone deep (20.7%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this season (10 of 29), with more than one RBI four times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 29 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 18 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (38.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings