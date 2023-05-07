Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .140 with a double and five walks.
- In seven of 19 games this season, Hedges got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
- Hedges has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in three of 19 games (15.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 45 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Kikuchi (4-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 4.02 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .273 to his opponents.
