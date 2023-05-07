After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .140 with a double and five walks.

In seven of 19 games this season, Hedges got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.

Hedges has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in three of 19 games (15.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

