Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bryan Reynolds -- hitting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 7 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Blue Jays
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Odds
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.566) and total hits (39) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Reynolds is batting .316 during his last games and is riding an 11-game hitting streak.
- In 27 of 32 games this season (84.4%) Reynolds has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (12.5%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Reynolds has an RBI in 15 of 32 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (40.6%), including three multi-run games (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|19
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (89.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (52.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (45 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (4-0) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.