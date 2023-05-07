Bryan Reynolds -- hitting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 7 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.566) and total hits (39) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Reynolds is batting .316 during his last games and is riding an 11-game hitting streak.

In 27 of 32 games this season (84.4%) Reynolds has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (28.1%).

He has hit a home run in four games this season (12.5%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Reynolds has an RBI in 15 of 32 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 games this season (40.6%), including three multi-run games (9.4%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 19 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (89.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (52.6%)

