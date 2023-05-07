On Sunday, Carlos Santana (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and seven RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 11 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .261.

Santana has recorded a hit in 19 of 31 games this year (61.3%), including nine multi-hit games (29.0%).

In 31 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Santana has had at least one RBI in 38.7% of his games this season (12 of 31), with two or more RBI five times (16.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.7%.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (41.2%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings