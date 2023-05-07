The Boston Celtics (57-25) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. Jayson Tatum of the Celtics is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics beat the 76ers, 114-102, on Friday. Tatum scored a team-high 27 points for the Celtics, and chipped in 10 rebounds and five assists. Embiid had 30 points, plus 13 rebounds and three assists, for the 76ers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 27 10 5 2 1 3 Jaylen Brown 23 7 5 1 1 0 Al Horford 17 7 2 2 0 5

76ers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joel Embiid 30 13 3 1 4 1 James Harden 16 6 11 1 0 2 De'Anthony Melton 14 8 1 4 1 4

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces the Celtics with 30.1 points per contest (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also posting 4.6 assists.

Jaylen Brown puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart leads his team in assists per contest (6.3), and also puts up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is putting up team highs in points (33.1 per game) and rebounds (10.2). And he is producing 4.2 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the field and 33% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per contest.

James Harden is the 76ers' top assist man (10.7 per game), and he produces 21 points and 6.1 rebounds. His assist average ranks him first in the league.

The 76ers get 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

Tyrese Maxey gets the 76ers 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The 76ers get 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from De'Anthony Melton.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 23.6 8.8 4.5 0.7 1 2.8 James Harden PHI 15.6 4.3 6 0.9 0.1 2.5 Joel Embiid PHI 12.6 5.6 1.7 0.4 1.8 0.3 Jaylen Brown BOS 23.1 4.8 3.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 Tobias Harris PHI 13.3 5.6 1.4 0.4 0.4 1.3 Marcus Smart BOS 14.2 3.7 4.4 1.3 0.3 1.9

