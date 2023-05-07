Jack Suwinski, with a slugging percentage of .433 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, May 7 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Blue Jays.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski has five doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .244.
  • Suwinski has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits on four occasions (14.8%).
  • In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 10 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 45 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Kikuchi (4-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.