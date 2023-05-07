Jack Suwinski, with a slugging percentage of .433 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, May 7 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Blue Jays.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has five doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .244.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits on four occasions (14.8%).

In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 10 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings