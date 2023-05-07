After batting .458 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay has four doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .372.
  • Delay has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (nine of 16), with more than one hit four times (25.0%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Delay has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (45 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi (4-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.02 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.
