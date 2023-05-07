After batting .458 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay has four doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .372.

Delay has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (nine of 16), with more than one hit four times (25.0%).

He has homered in one game this year.

Delay has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

