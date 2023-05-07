Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.379 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Blue Jays
|Pirates vs Blue Jays Odds
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .244 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Bae has picked up a hit in 48.4% of his 31 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.1% of them.
- He has homered in two of 31 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has driven in a run in five games this season (16.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season (11 of 31), with two or more runs five times (16.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (11.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (45 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 4-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.