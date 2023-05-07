The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.379 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .244 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Bae has picked up a hit in 48.4% of his 31 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.1% of them.
  • He has homered in two of 31 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has driven in a run in five games this season (16.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season (11 of 31), with two or more runs five times (16.1%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 18
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (45 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 4-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
