The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.379 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .244 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Bae has picked up a hit in 48.4% of his 31 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.1% of them.

He has homered in two of 31 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Bae has driven in a run in five games this season (16.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season (11 of 31), with two or more runs five times (16.1%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings