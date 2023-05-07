Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on May 7 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .234.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 33 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.3% of those games.

He has homered in just one game this season.

Hayes has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 42.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

