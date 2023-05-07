After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Mark Mathias and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Mathias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mark Mathias At The Plate

Mathias is hitting .263 with a double and six walks.

In six of 14 games this year (42.9%), Mathias has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 14 games played this year, he has not homered.

In three games this season, Mathias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings