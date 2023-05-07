Miguel Andújar Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Miguel Andújar At The Plate
- Andujar has two home runs and two walks while hitting .200.
- Twice in seven games this season, Andujar has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.
- He has homered in two of seven games played this season, and in 9.1% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Andujar has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 45 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 4-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
