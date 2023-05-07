After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Andújar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Andújar At The Plate

  • Andujar has two home runs and two walks while hitting .200.
  • Twice in seven games this season, Andujar has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.
  • He has homered in two of seven games played this season, and in 9.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this season, Andujar has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 45 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 4-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.