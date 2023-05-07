After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Andújar At The Plate

Andujar has two home runs and two walks while hitting .200.

Twice in seven games this season, Andujar has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.

He has homered in two of seven games played this season, and in 9.1% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Andujar has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings