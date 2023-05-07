Sunday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-14) and the Toronto Blue Jays (20-14) matching up at PNC Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on May 7.

The Blue Jays will look to Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) against the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (3-2).

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The last 10 Pirates contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Pirates have come away with 12 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (162 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

