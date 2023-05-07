Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (20-14) will be seeking a series sweep when they face off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-14) at PNC Park on Sunday, May 7. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+115). A 9-run total has been set in this game.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (4-0, 4.02 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (3-2, 4.09 ERA)

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 14 out of the 23 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 11-5 (68.8%).

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Blue Jays were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they went 5-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates have come away with 12 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won eight of 18 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win NL Central +550 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.