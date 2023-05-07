Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Blue Jays on May 7, 2023
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Pirates vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 39 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .320/.358/.566 on the year.
- Reynolds has recorded a base hit in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .378 with eight doubles, four walks and five RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 30 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .261/.341/.409 so far this year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Santana or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bichette Stats
- Bo Bichette has eight doubles, seven home runs, nine walks and 22 RBI (47 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .326/.370/.528 so far this year.
- Bichette enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 2
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bo Bichette or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.