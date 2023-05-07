The Toronto Blue Jays (20-14) aim to sweep a three-game series versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-14), at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) for the Blue Jays and Roansy Contreras (3-2) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (4-0, 4.02 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-2, 4.09 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Roansy Contreras

Contreras (3-2) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.09 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 23-year-old has a 4.09 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings over six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .256 to his opponents.

Contreras is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year.

Contreras will try to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

The Blue Jays' Kikuchi (4-0) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.02 and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .273 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Kikuchi has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

