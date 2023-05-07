On Sunday, Rodolfo Castro (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

Castro has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 9.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has had an RBI in six games this year (18.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of 32 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings