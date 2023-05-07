On Sunday, Rodolfo Castro (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
  • Castro has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In 9.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Castro has had an RBI in six games this year (18.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in six of 32 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (45 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi (4-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.