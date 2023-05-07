Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Blue Jays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Rodolfo Castro (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
- Castro has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 9.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has had an RBI in six games this year (18.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 32 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (16.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (45 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (4-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
