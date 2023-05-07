How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Sunday's playoff slate includes the Dallas Stars visiting the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 1-1.
You can turn on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS to watch as the Stars and the Kraken square off.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Stars have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 26 goals during that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
