The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen is hitting .238 with five doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 30), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has an RBI in 10 of 30 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (43.3%), including three games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 18 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (38.9%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings