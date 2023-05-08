Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen is hitting .238 with five doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 30), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has an RBI in 10 of 30 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (43.3%), including three games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|18
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (22.2%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (38.9%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.93).
- The Rockies rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.76 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.76 ERA ranks 39th, 1.096 WHIP ranks 21st, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
