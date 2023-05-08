The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is batting .140 with a double and five walks.
  • Hedges has a base hit in seven of 19 games played this year (36.8%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 19 games this year.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In three games this year (15.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 3.76 ERA ranks 39th, 1.096 WHIP ranks 21st, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.