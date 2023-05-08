Bryan Reynolds -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has an OPS of .888, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .543 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 81.8% of his 33 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 33), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this year (15 of 33), with more than one RBI four times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 games this year (39.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (89.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (52.6%)

