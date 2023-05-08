Bryan Reynolds -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds has an OPS of .888, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .543 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
  • Reynolds has picked up a hit in 81.8% of his 33 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.3% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 33), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this year (15 of 33), with more than one RBI four times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 13 games this year (39.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (89.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (52.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.76), 21st in WHIP (1.096), and 70th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
