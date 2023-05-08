After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .263 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.

Santana has picked up a hit in 20 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In 32 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Santana has had an RBI in 13 games this season (40.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31.3% of his games this year (10 of 32), with two or more runs three times (9.4%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (41.2%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings