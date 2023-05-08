Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Joe -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.360) and total hits (28) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Joe has had a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits eight times (26.7%).
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Joe has driven in a run in nine games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (35.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.76 ERA ranks 39th, 1.096 WHIP ranks 21st, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
