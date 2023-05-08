Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .233 with five doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- In 53.6% of his 28 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (21.4%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has an RBI in 12 of 28 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.76), 21st in WHIP (1.096), and 70th in K/9 (6.1).
