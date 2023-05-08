Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .242 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 11 walks.
- Hayes has had a hit in 21 of 34 games this season (61.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (29.4%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In six games this year (17.6%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland (3-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.76 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.76 ERA ranks 39th, 1.096 WHIP ranks 21st, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 70th.
