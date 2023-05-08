The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miguel Andujar, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Andújar At The Plate

  • Andujar is hitting .208 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • In three of eight games this season (37.5%), Andujar has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In two games this season, Andujar has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.76), 21st in WHIP (1.096), and 70th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers.
