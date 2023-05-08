Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and projected starter Kyle Freeland on Monday at PNC Park.

The Pirates are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+145). The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -175 +145 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

The Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won 87.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (7-1).

Pittsburgh has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Pirates have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

In the 35 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Pittsburgh, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-17-0).

The Pirates have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-7 11-8 9-7 11-8 14-11 6-4

