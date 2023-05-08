The Pittsburgh Pirates versus Colorado Rockies game on Monday at 6:35 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Carlos Santana and Kris Bryant.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB play with 36 total home runs.

Pittsburgh's .420 slugging percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 14th in the majors with a .249 batting average.

Pittsburgh has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (163 total runs).

The Pirates rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Pirates strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 11 mark in the majors.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pittsburgh has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates average MLB's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.365).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (3-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Keller is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season.

Keller is looking for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Rays L 8-1 Away Mitch Keller Shane McClanahan 5/4/2023 Rays L 3-2 Away Vince Velásquez Zach Eflin 5/5/2023 Blue Jays L 4-0 Home Rich Hill Chris Bassitt 5/6/2023 Blue Jays L 8-2 Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays L 10-1 Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi 5/8/2023 Rockies - Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland 5/9/2023 Rockies - Home Vince Velásquez Connor Seabold 5/10/2023 Rockies - Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela 5/12/2023 Orioles - Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish 5/13/2023 Orioles - Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles - Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson

