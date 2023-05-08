Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15) will square off with Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (14-21) at PNC Park on Monday, May 8. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Pirates (-175). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Pirates vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller - PIT (3-1, 3.32 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (3-3, 3.76 ERA)

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won seven of the eight games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have not played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (42.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Rockies have won seven of 18 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Connor Joe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Miguel Andújar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 4th Win NL Central +450 - 3rd

