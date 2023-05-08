Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bryan Reynolds, Kris Bryant and others in the Pittsburgh Pirates-Colorado Rockies matchup at PNC Park on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Keller Stats

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Keller will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.230 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 3 5.0 5 5 1 8 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 6.0 5 2 2 10 1 vs. Reds Apr. 21 6.0 4 2 2 5 1 at Cardinals Apr. 16 6.0 7 3 3 3 2 vs. Astros Apr. 11 6.0 6 2 2 7 2

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has collected 39 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .307/.345/.543 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 11 doubles, two home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI (31 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .263/.346/.407 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 4 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 at Rays May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bryant Stats

Bryant has 36 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI.

He has a .300/.387/.467 slash line on the season.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets May. 7 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 vs. Brewers May. 3 1-for-4 2 1 2 4

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Blackmon Stats

Charlie Blackmon has seven doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 12 RBI (30 total hits).

He's slashing .261/.365/.400 so far this year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Mets May. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Brewers May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 3

