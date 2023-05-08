The Pittsburgh Pirates and Rodolfo Castro, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .258 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 17 of 33 games this year (51.5%), with multiple hits on six occasions (18.2%).

He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has driven home a run in six games this year (18.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 18.2% of his games this season (six of 33), with two or more runs four times (12.1%).

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

