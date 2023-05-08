The Pittsburgh Pirates and Rodolfo Castro, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .258 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 17 of 33 games this year (51.5%), with multiple hits on six occasions (18.2%).
  • He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Castro has driven home a run in six games this year (18.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 18.2% of his games this season (six of 33), with two or more runs four times (12.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.93).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Freeland (3-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.76), 21st in WHIP (1.096), and 70th in K/9 (6.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.