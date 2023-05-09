Pirates vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (14-22) at 6:35 PM ET on May 9. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Pirates, who are favored by our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Luis Ortiz to the mound, while Connor Seabold will take the ball for the Rockies.
Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Pirates vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Rockies Player Props
|Pirates vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Rockies
|Pirates vs Rockies Odds
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Pirates have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Pirates have been favorites in nine games this season and won eight (88.9%) of those contests.
- Pittsburgh has played as favorites of -165 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Pirates.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 165 (4.6 per game).
- The Pirates' 3.82 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|@ Rays
|L 3-2
|Vince Velásquez vs Zach Eflin
|May 5
|Blue Jays
|L 4-0
|Rich Hill vs Chris Bassitt
|May 6
|Blue Jays
|L 8-2
|Johan Oviedo vs José Berríos
|May 7
|Blue Jays
|L 10-1
|Roansy Contreras vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 8
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Freeland
|May 9
|Rockies
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Connor Seabold
|May 10
|Rockies
|-
|Rich Hill vs Antonio Senzatela
|May 12
|@ Orioles
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Bradish
|May 13
|@ Orioles
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Tyler Wells
|May 14
|@ Orioles
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Gibson
|May 16
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Michael Lorenzen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.