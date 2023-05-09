Tuesday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (14-22) at 6:35 PM ET on May 9. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Pirates, who are favored by our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Luis Ortiz to the mound, while Connor Seabold will take the ball for the Rockies.

Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Pirates have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Pirates have been favorites in nine games this season and won eight (88.9%) of those contests.

Pittsburgh has played as favorites of -165 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 165 (4.6 per game).

The Pirates' 3.82 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule